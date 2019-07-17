Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Truvine M.B. Church
Willie Lee Dejerinett


1931 - 2019
Willie Lee Dejerinett Obituary
Dejerinett, Willie Lee
Feb. 14, 1931 - Jul. 15, 2019
Willie Dejerinett, 88, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 at Truvine M.B. Church. Burial will be held in Alapaha, GA. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Eric Bryant Sr., Jimmy Bryant, and Larry Bryant; daughter, Florence Bryant-Watson; brother, Ernest Carter; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 17 to July 18, 2019
