Mallard, Willie Lee
July 28, 1955 - May 28, 2019
Willie Lee Mallard, 63, of Tampa, Florida, died on May 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Wilson's Funeral Home, 3000 N. 29th Street, Tampa, Fl. Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Exciting Faith Alive Church, 5705 E. 32nd Ave., Tampa, Fl. Internment will be in Florida National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 5 to June 6, 2019
