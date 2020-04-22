|
Cannon, Willie Mae
Feb 10, 1935 - Apr 16, 2020
Willie Mae Cannon, of Sarasota, FL, passed away Apr. 16, 2020. Visitation will be held 8:00am-9:00am on Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 9:30am on Apr. 25, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. There will be a drive thru Repast at 1216 34th Street, Sarasota, FL immediately after the services. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Evangeline Bulls, Betty Jean Shaw and Gwendolyn Cannon; sons, Richard Bull and Willie Cannon; mother, sisters, Betty White and Margaret McGill; brother, Mason McGill and Glen Allen McGill; 21 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020