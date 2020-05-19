Willie Rickenbacker
Rickenbacker, Willie
Jul 29, 1926 - May 17, 2020
Willie Rickenbacker, 94, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 17, 2020. on Funeral Services and Interment will be in South Carolina Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
