Rickenbacker, Willie
Jul 29, 1926 - May 17, 2020
Willie Rickenbacker, 94, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 17, 2020. on Funeral Services and Interment will be in South Carolina Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.