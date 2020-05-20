Hinson, Williemae
Mar 22, 1925 - May 17, 2020
Williemae Hinson, 95, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 17, 2020. Services will be held at 3:00pm on May 23, 2020 at Manasota Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020.