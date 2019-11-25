|
|
Ramsey, Wilma
Feb 10,1933 - Nov 16.2019
Wilma Ramsey, 86, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on November 16. She was born in Bethesda, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Ruth and Clinton Carpenter. Wilma was the successful owner of Lisle Ramsey Portrait Studio in Madison, Wisconsin where she lived and worked until her retirement in 1983. She then moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she married Ralph Ramsey on May 7, 1988. They lived in Phoenix, Dallas, Texas, Ponte Vedra, Florida, North Port, Florida, and finally in Sarasota, Florida.
Wilma was preceded in death by an infant sister, Shirley Carpenter, brothers Robert, Richard, and Arthur Carpenter, Dale Perkins, all of Barnesville, Ohio, and grandson Justin Dahlberg of Gilbert, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband Ralph of Sarasota, Florida, son Kenneth (Jeanette) Burghy of Sarasota, Florida, son Brent (Von) Burghy of Livingston, Wisconsin, daughter Shellie Middleton of Gilbert, Arizona, and 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 11 at 1:30 at Atria Senior Living, 4540 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2019