White, Wilson Douglas
Aug. 24, 1952 - Sept. 15, 2019
Wilson Douglas White, 67, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Sept. 27, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00am on Sat., Sept., 28, 2019 at Shiloh P.B. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Tiki White and Tabriel White; sister, Shirley D. Hammond; brother, Ron Haughbrook; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019