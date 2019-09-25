Home

Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh P.B. Church
Wilson Douglas White


1952 - 2019
Wilson Douglas White Obituary
White, Wilson Douglas
Aug. 24, 1952 - Sept. 15, 2019
Wilson Douglas White, 67, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Sept. 27, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00am on Sat., Sept., 28, 2019 at Shiloh P.B. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Tiki White and Tabriel White; sister, Shirley D. Hammond; brother, Ron Haughbrook; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
