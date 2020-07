Davidson, WiltonAug 20, 1932 - Jul 27, 2020Wilton Lee "Bunk" Davidson, 87 of Thornton died Monday July 27, 2020 at the Dallas County Medical Center in Fordyce. Born August 20, 1932 at Thornton, he was a son of the late Johnny Davidson and Annie Steelman Davidson.He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in Korea. He attended Thornton First Baptist Church. He was a hotel and restaurant manager, and later on in life was a cabinet maker. He raised cattle and showed horses and he loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild and two sisters, Sue Gilbert and Dorothy Jean Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Davidson of Thornton; three sons, Craig Davidson of Lillian, AL, Scott Davidson of Knoxville, TN, Shane Davidson of Boynton Beach, FL; two daughters, Gale Hughes of Crozet, VA, Jill Gooch of Randolph, VA; one sister, Pat Clemons of Thornton; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thornton First Baptist Church. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net