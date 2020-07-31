1/
Wilton Davidson
1932 - 2020
Davidson, Wilton
Aug 20, 1932 - Jul 27, 2020
Wilton Lee "Bunk" Davidson, 87 of Thornton died Monday July 27, 2020 at the Dallas County Medical Center in Fordyce. Born August 20, 1932 at Thornton, he was a son of the late Johnny Davidson and Annie Steelman Davidson.
He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in Korea. He attended Thornton First Baptist Church. He was a hotel and restaurant manager, and later on in life was a cabinet maker. He raised cattle and showed horses and he loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild and two sisters, Sue Gilbert and Dorothy Jean Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Davidson of Thornton; three sons, Craig Davidson of Lillian, AL, Scott Davidson of Knoxville, TN, Shane Davidson of Boynton Beach, FL; two daughters, Gale Hughes of Crozet, VA, Jill Gooch of Randolph, VA; one sister, Pat Clemons of Thornton; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thornton First Baptist Church. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Benton Funeral Home
