Robinson, Winifred G.
Jan. 10, 2020
Winifred G. Robinson, age 91, born in Akron, OH to parents Arthur and Eliza Tonkin. Known to her friends as "Freddie", she was orphaned at an early age and raised by foster parents Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Lee. She graduated from Akron's Peoples Hospital as a Registered Nurse and spent her professional career in Nursing.
She is preceded in death by her foster parents and husband, Ralph [Robbie] S. Robinson, Jr., a native son of Wadsworth, OH. After their marriage in 1951, the Robinson's moved to Sarasota to start a new life together. Robbie was retired from the City of Sarasota Fire Department and was in the first group to be hired by the City as "Full Time Firefighters". In their retirement, Robbie and Freddie enjoyed long trips in their many campers with their dogs, cats and bird.
Freddie leaves behind two sons, Robin L. and Cynthia Robinson and Ralph S. Robinson III. Freddie also leaves, nieces Leanne and William Caswell, Barbara and Kim Brothers and nephew Thomas and Mary Eisenzimmer, on Robbie's side, a niece, Debi and Neil Scharrer. Others mourning her passing are her dear friends, Chuck and Debbie Harman. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Arden Courts of Sarasota that provided such wonderful care to Freddie in the past two years.
Freddie loved being an RN and working Private Duty, and even assisted others with her in her independent and dependent care facilities. She loved people and she loved her animals.
No services are planned per her wishes.
Condolences nay be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020