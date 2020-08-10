LoCicero-Grich, Wyatt

Aug 23, 2004 - Aug 4, 2020

Wyatt LoCicero-Grich, 15, of Venice, Florida, died on Aug 4, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Venice Memorial Gardens. A viewing will take place on Friday, Aug. 14th at Farley Funeral Home in Venice from 1:00PM-8:00PM. Due to the circumstances of COVID-19 please contact the funeral home (941)488-2291 to schedule an appointment for the viewing. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.



