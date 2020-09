Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson, Yvette

Oct 19, 1982 - Aug 19, 2020

Yvette Jackson, 37, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020. Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Yvette leaves to cherish her memories; her sister, Sophia (Javier) Rodriquez; her brother Altron Jackson and a host of relatives & friends.



