Hafner, Yvonne
April 16, 1933 - June 25, 2019
Yvonne Alice Hafner, 86, born April 16, 1933 in Ionia, Michigan passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida.
A longtime resident of both East Lansing, Michigan and Sarasota, Florida; she was married to Albert Hafner on February 22, 1954, beginning a love story that lasted more than 65 years.
Yvonne graduated from Michigan State University in 1955 with a degree in Education. She had an endless inquisitiveness about the world, fed by extensive travel, and hosting foreign exchange students in her home, many who became extended family. She had a passion for cooking and enjoyed baking from old family recipes, dishes learned from friends, as well as a constant stream of new recipes. Her family and friends will always remember her as an adventurous and superb cook. She had a love of gardening and a respect and admiration for all living creatures that grew from her upbringing on her grandparent's farm in Lyons, Michigan.
A devoted educator, she taught for 35 years, beginning her career at Foster Elementary School, and later as a teacher, then director, for the Peoples Church Preschool. After retirement she was active in Michigan's One Room Schoolhouse Association and volunteered at the Meridian Historic Village as a docent in their one room schoolhouse. Her natural curiosity and her love for children was a gift she shared with everyone she met.
Yvonne started wintering in Sarasota as a child, attending First United Methodist Church for many years. She saw the Ringling Brothers Circus come to town in trains when she was young and that began her life-long love of the circus. Yvonne volunteered many hours at Sailor Circus where her granddaughters performed. She was also a member of the Circus Fans of America and the local Showfolks tent where she enjoyed socializing with circus fans and performers alike. She was also a member and volunteer for The Alliance for Historic Preservation.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Hafner, of Sarasota and East Lansing; her daughter, Annette Hoppenworth of Kalamazoo, MI; son, Paul (Martha) Hafner of Sarasota; and son, Peter Hafner of East Lansing; four grandchildren, Sarah (Austin Tokarski) Hoppenworth, Joshua Hoppenworth, Alice Hafner, and Lillian Hafner. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Alice Croel Smith and son-in-law Randy Hoppenworth.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Sanctuary of Peoples Church, 200 W. Grand River Avenue, East Lansing MI 48823. A coffee reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Circus Arts Conservatory, 2075 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota FL 34239.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 1 to July 3, 2019