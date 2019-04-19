Hittner-Dyer, Yvonne Marie

Sep. 12, 1930 - Apr. 5, 2019

Born on September 12, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Dorothy Chandler Fuller and Ted Fuller - died Friday morning April 5, 2019 in Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN in the arms of her daughter.

Most people didn't know Yvonne started her original career as a professional model. Not a fashion model, Yvonne was too petite, but a Media Model (modeling for cosmetic companies in magazines & on television, etc.), although she was involved with the supervision of fashion shows in later years with Sarasota fashion shows for charity. But after 16 years of ballet & mostly straight A's, she originally had a dilemma choosing between being a pro dancer or a medical doctor. She ended at Stetson College near Daytona Beach, FL, with her first husband having a daughter & within a couple of more yrs ended in Chicago, encouraged to be a free agent to model with a few cosmetic companies in the late 50's & early 60's traveling representing her companies' products via TV commercials, & in studio morning shows in major U.S. cities. Home base of her companies, Chicago, she met the love of her life, Ralph Hittner, & rather lived several years with him in Cincinnati, then deciding to live the rest of their lives back to FL, in Sarasota wanting to take their boats down the International Waterway while they lived at the Harbor Towers at Siesta Key. Between living in Cincinnati & Sarasota. Yvonne, being a gourmet cook & elegant hostess, also made herself a part of community activities, events, involved in local society, civic affairs, her church, & besides very supportive in the arts & loving to be involved with charity & any thing contributing to her beloved city. And she still went back to schools & colleges to get a Real Estate license for 2 states, a CMA, Cosmetology License, & Insurance License, & more! She has been in many organizations, women's clubs, an exceptional Bridge player, member of clubs, i.e., even President of the Sarasota Women's Republican Club. Her last husband was Bill Dyer. She enjoyed the Red Hats, & especially the Sarasota Power Squadron & giving lavish, entertaining parties. After living at the Meadows 15 years, she stayed at Villa Grande her daughter setup comfortably for her, until she finally got to live in her family's home in TN, enjoying her family's loving company & care from her daughter, Tarna Marie Miller, son-in-law, Walt Miller, & two grandsons, Garrett & Matthew. Now her family wants to bring her back to her Sarasota home of 45 years she loved so much. Yvonne, will always be remembered: A Fun, Feisty, & Witty, Yet An Elegant Entertaining Beautiful Women! A"WOW," also upside-down a [wow-]wonderful beloved "MOM!"

She will be laid to rest at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, FL on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3 pm.

Written & Dedicated to my Beautiful Mother I got to see in magazines & watched on TV when I was little! I will miss seeing your beautiful face! I love you Mama, Tarna.

Her charities of choice would represent: TBI/Head Injuries, Autism, Alzheimer's, & Domestic Abuse.