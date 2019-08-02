Home

Zachary "Jay" Zactan Jr.


1963 - 2019
Zachary "Jay" Zactan Jr. Obituary
Zactan, Jr., Zachary "Jay"
Jan 14, 1963 - July 17, 2019
Jay was born in Gary, Indiana but lived most of his life in Florida. He is predeceased by his parents, Lynn Thorson and Zachary Zactan, Sr. Jay is survived by his sister Jodi Hunter of Sarasota, two uncles, Richard Mineer of Sarasota and Tommy Zacktan of Orlando and two aunts, Lillian Jones of Newberry and Joan Verdi of Yorba Linda, CA.
Although born with cerebral palsy he lived a full and active life with family and friends. One of Jay's favorite things was his model train.
Rest in peace.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019
