Rentz, Zebedee
Oct 5, 1961 - Aug 21, 2019
Zebedee Rentz, 57, of Palmetto, FL, died on Aug 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019, at Mt. Raymond FGB Church, 2410 4th Ave, East Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 at Mt. Raymond FGB Church, 2410 4th Ave, East Palmetto, FL 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019