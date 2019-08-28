Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Raymond FGB Church
2410 4th Ave
East Palmetto, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Raymond FGB Church
2410 4th Ave
East Palmetto, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zebedee Rentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zebedee Rentz


1961 - 2019
Send Flowers
Zebedee Rentz Obituary
Rentz, Zebedee
Oct 5, 1961 - Aug 21, 2019
Zebedee Rentz, 57, of Palmetto, FL, died on Aug 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019, at Mt. Raymond FGB Church, 2410 4th Ave, East Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 at Mt. Raymond FGB Church, 2410 4th Ave, East Palmetto, FL 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zebedee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.