|
|
Gilliam, Zittie L.
Jan. 22, 1919 - Sep. 12, 2019
Zittie L. Gilliam, 100, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Sep. 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 at Bethel C.M.E. Church. Burial will be 9:30am on Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Annie B. Scott and Margaret Gilliam; sons, Walter Gilliam Jr., Irving M. Gilliam, and Rev. R.L. Gilliam; 31 grandchildren; a very devoted grandson, Kenny Scott; 58 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019