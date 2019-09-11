Home

Zurella Ruth Stamper

Zurella Ruth Stamper Obituary
Stamper, Zurella Ruth
Jan 21, 1954 - Sept 4, 2019
Zurella Ruth Stamper, 65, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Sept 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th Street West - Bradenton, Florida 34205. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Increasing Joy Ministries, 2515 37th Street East - Palmetto, Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
