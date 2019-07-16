Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence (at Wick)
Allen Park, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence (at Wick)
Allen Park, MI
Agnes Benedict Obituary
Age 92. July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Benedict. Loving mother of Jane (Robert) Rich, James (Shawn) Benedict and Mark Benedict. Grandmother of Erik (Leslie) Szymczak, Angela Szymczak (Fred) Brown, Christina Benedict and Anthony Benedict. Great grandmother of Parker Brown, Collin Brown and Eva Szymczak. Preceded in death by her sisters Virginia, Mary and Genevieve and brothers Frank, Chester and Joseph. Visitation 3:00pm - 7:00pm Thursday, July 18 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Funeral service 10:00am Friday, July 19 (In state from 9:30am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence (at Wick), Allen Park. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019
