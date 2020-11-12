Waite, Al C. Age 83 of Flat Rock. Passed away November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Carma Waite for 36 years. Loving father of Renee (Randy) Turner, Quinn (Mike) Perry, Mitchell (Sandy) Fulton and Lisa (Gordon) May. Proud Papa of Tiffany, Ricky, Tyler, Cheyenne, Ciara, Christina, Dakota, Caitlyn, Alexis, Nicole and Gabrielle. Great grandfather of Shelley, Trista, MJ, Jenna, Mia, Emma and TJ. Preceded in death by his son Billy Waite. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Visit www.martenson.com