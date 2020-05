Albert Vern Solgot passed a way from a long battle of cancer on March 30, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1930. He was a loving husband to Margaret Mae Shivel which they had been married for 70 yrs. They also had 3 children Judy, Sandy and Glenn whom he loved dearly, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.



