Albert Vernon Smith, age 92, of Lincoln Park and formerly of Taylor, passed away on August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary and the late Betty Smith. Loving father of Patricia Smith, Connie Waynick and the late Verna Fayne, Lloyd Smith and Anna Knight. Caring stepfather of Jeff Caldwell, Ed Caldwell, Mike Caldwell, Ginger Smith, and Tim Caldwell. Devoted grandfather and great grandfather to many grandchildren. Dear brother of Randall Smith, the late Mavis Smith, Doris Whitlock, Edith Nell Frazee and Charles Smith. Visitation and funeral service was held at Kirby Free Will Baptist Church located at 2773 Will Carleton Rd in Flat Rock. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements through the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a memory at www.howepeterson.com.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
