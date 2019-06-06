Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Gonano, Alex B., May 31, 2019. Age 62, of Brownstown Township. Beloved son of Annamaria and the late Vero. Dearest brother of Aulo (Michele) and Sandra (Kenneth) Gonano-Moore. Dear uncle of Gabriella and Brigida. Alex served in the US Navy and worked as a merchant seaman. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Monday, July1, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Donation in memory of Alex are appreciated to Voluntary Service, Ann Arbor Veteran's Hospital, 2215 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 9, 2019
