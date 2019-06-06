|
|
Gonano, Alex B., May 31, 2019. Age 62, of Brownstown Township. Beloved son of Annamaria and the late Vero. Dearest brother of Aulo (Michele) and Sandra (Kenneth) Gonano-Moore. Dear uncle of Gabriella and Brigida. Alex served in the US Navy and worked as a merchant seaman. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Monday, July1, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Donation in memory of Alex are appreciated to Voluntary Service, Ann Arbor Veteran's Hospital, 2215 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 9, 2019