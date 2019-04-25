|
|
Dominczyk, Alex Stephen (Hap), 97 of Salisbury, NC, passed away the 26th of February 2019. Born August 27, 1921, in Wyandotte, Michigan, he was the son of the late Walter and Alexandria (Cwslinske) Dominczyk. In addition to his parents he was preceded by his beloved wife of 68 years, Hannah Jean Kelly Dominczyk, son, John Dominczyk, sister, Frances Kniezewski, and brothers, Chester, Walter, Joseph, and Theodore, Dominczyk. He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the US Army Headquarters Company 167th Infantry, 31st (Dixie) Division, he was awarded a Bronze Star while serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. Those left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Linda (Keith) Hensley, Sandra Dominczyk, Donna (Russ) Behm and Kathy Jane (Rick) Rhodes. As well as ten Grandchildren, twelve Great Grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews. A Memorial service was held at Fort Custer National Veterans Cemetery near Battle Creek, Michigan for the family and close friends. Memorials may be made in Alex's honor to the Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Salisbury, NC.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019