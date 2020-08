Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnson, Alexandria ‘Sandy’. August 1, 2020. Age 78 of Westland. Beloved wife of the late James W. Loving mother of Celia (Donald) Polich. Dear sister of Helen Blaszczyk and the late Marilyn Schaf. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and 2 great nieces. Visitation, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 12:30-7 p.m. Service, Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10 a.m. Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate.



