Alfred E. Foster
Foster, Alfred E. of Trenton, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his home on August 1, 2020. He was 99 years of age. Alfred was born in Cadillac, Michigan, January 25, 1921, to parents Clarence and Ruth Foster. Alfred’s wife of 62 years, Rose, predeceased him in 2008. Alfred is survived by son Gregory Foster of Eastlake Weir, Fla, and daughter Candace Sterling of Trenton, Mich. After serving in WWII as a combat medic where he received two purple hearts and a bronze star, Al returned to Michigan to complete his college education at Western State Teachers College. Al is best known for being an art teacher, and later Principal, at Sibley School in Riverview, Mich. Al eventually moved to the Dearborn School System where he retired after serving as the Admissions Officer for Henry Ford College. Following retirement Al kept busy by volunteering, most recently for Humbug Marsh Trenton unit of the International Wildlife Refuge and at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton. As a nature lover, he was one of the first members to qualify for National Wildlife Federation's Back Yard Habitat program. He would love it if you planted a tree or shrub in your yard, or elsewhere, that would provide food or shelter for birds and wildlife. He was also an active member of Trenton's Heritage Senior Social Club. Due to health and safety concerns, no public service will be held. A celebration of life may be scheduled at a later date. In honor of Alfred, memorial contributions may be made to the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge Alliance or Beaumont Hospital.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
