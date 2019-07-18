|
Dietrich, Alfred Emmanuel, longtime resident of Dearborn Michigan, passed away peacefully at his vacation home in Palm Springs, California on June 30. Born on March 9, 1919 in Detroit to Emma and Frederick Dietrich, he was preceded in death by them, as well as his siblings, Charles, Ethel and Lorene, and his wife of 62 years, Florence. Alfred grew up on 17th Street in Detroit, and graduated from Northwestern High School. He enrolled in classes at Wayne State University, but left to become a pilot for the U.S. Navy. He served January 1941 to December 1945, mostly in the Pacific on various aircraft carriers. Lt. Commander Dietrich was injured when his aircraft crashed during take-off. He was rescued after 8 hours in the water. After the war, Alfred starting working in the luggage business, and founded London Luggage Shop. The store still operates on Woodward Ave. Al married Florence Evelyn Smith in 1953 at the Martha-Mary Chapel in Greenfield Village. They built a home in Dearborn where they raised a family of 4 children. He enjoyed skiing, tennis and bike riding. Alfred Dietrich is survived by four children: Gail Jagels (Jeffrey) of La Canada, California, Carol Spence (James Franchek) of Wayland, Massachusetts, Matt Dietrich (Cheryl Kehres) of Northville, Michigan, and Ward Dietrich (Denise) of Novi, Michigan. Alfred leaves behind seven grandchildren, Alfred, Daniel and Julia Jagels, Amelia Spence, Hans Dietrich, Kelsey and Alex Dietrich, and one great grandson, Jameson Jagels. His final resting place will be with Florence at the Great Lakes National Veterans Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 21, 2019