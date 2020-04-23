Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
1942 - 2020
Alice Rivera Obituary
Rivera, Alice H. April 22, 2020. Age 78 of Romulus. Beloved wife of the late Armando. Loving mother of Cecilia Rivera, Lisa (Erik) Hausch, Armando Rivera, Christopher Rivera and Paula Rivera. Dear sister of Mary H (Mike) Schaefer. Dearest grandmother of Natalie, Amanda, Mikayla, Stephanie, Melody and Nola. Alice was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Helen Razzuk. Alice is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Due to the current restrictions on public gathering and for the safety of our family & our community, we ask that services are limited and private. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Alice’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020
