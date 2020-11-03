Alvina Jarrell went home to be with our Heavenly Father on October 22, 2020 in Boynton Beach, Florida at the grand age of 97. At the time of her passing she lived with her only child, devoted daughter Cynthia Jarrell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Archie Raymond Jarrell. Alvina was born on July 8, 1923 to parents Michael and Marion (Milke) Andres of Wyandotte, Michigan. She leaves behind brother Raymond Andres of Riverview, MI. In heaven she will see her other siblings Sylvia Skok, Leonard Andres, Theresa Buffun, and Gail Peterson. Alvina leaves behind nieces and nephews from both her side of the Andres family and also many from the Jarrell family. Alvina lived many of her years in Lincoln Park, MI. She can be remembered for her smiling face dedicated to great service at the Lincoln Park Sweet Shop. As her husband Archie became ill the family of three moved to Madison, WV, after his passing in 1976 she returned to Lincoln Park. In 2002 Alvina moved to Florida to be with her daughter. She practiced her deep Christian faith both at Lincoln Park First Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Kissimmee FL. Through her deep faith in God and Jesus Christ and knew she would be going to a better place when she left this temporary home on earth. Her other passions included: Being an active membership in the Eastern Star, rising to the high chair of Worthy Matron; on-going interest in the Job’s Daughters, having become a Guardian Mother; traveling; gardening; a good card game. Sports were also one of her passions. Football, Basketball and Golf were her favorites but she’d stay up to watch a good game of Curling out of Canada. She loved sharing great memories and stories from the decades of change she experienced. Her family and friends will remember her strong will, hard work, the desire to make everyone comfortable in her home, how sweet and kind she was, and her spark and enthusiasm for fun. She loved their rescue dogs Bagel and Mya. She also loved her friends and stayed close with each one. At her request there will be no funeral services, a Memorial Service will be held for family only. John K. Solosy Funeral Home, Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870 administering all the final arrangements. Alvina will be buried next to her husband Archie in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name at either the SPCA www.aspca.org
or the Humane Society www.humanesociety.org
Expressions of sympathy may be mailed to her daughter at 6618 Jog Palm Dr., Boynton Beach, FL 33437. Her daughter has lost a very loving mother and companion. Heaven has gained an angel.