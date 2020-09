Or Copy this URL to Share

Kohair, Amy. April 3, 2020. Age 69 of Grosse Ile. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Kira Carroll and Colin (Adi). Dearest grandmother of Marina, Neely, Sarva, Agni, Braju and Veda. Dear sister of Christine (Fred) Schuster. Outdoor memorial service, Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 AM, St. James Episcopal Church, 25150 E. River Rd., Grosse Ile



