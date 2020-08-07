1/1
Anabelle Kathryn Gray
Gray, Annabelle K.; age 93; July 25, 2020. Preceded in death by husband James H. Gray, and brothers James, George and Robert Sancho. Dear mother of Wayne (Heather), loving grandmother of Jessie and Jacob. 60 plus year resident of Southgate, MI, Annabelle was born in Taylor and graduated from Roosevelt High School. On June 25, 1949 she married the love of her life, Jim. Together they were actively involved in the community with Annabelle serving on the school board and the recreation commision. She headed her husband's campaign for city treasurer throughout his near 30 years in office. A celebration of life to be held from 11-3 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Portofinos in Wyandotte. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
