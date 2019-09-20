Home

Andrea "Andy" Stumm

Stumm, Andrea “Andy”, age 63 and lifelong resident of Grosse Ile, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Edward and Monique Stumm. Dear sister of Tim Stumm. Andrea was always proud to call “The Island” her home. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy for Girls in Monroe, MI, and was a devoted member and volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Grosse Ile. Andy also enjoyed her volunteer work at the Grosse Ile Animal Shelter where she made many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday October 5, 2019 at St. Anne’s Chapel, 21508 E. River Rd., Grosse Ile Twp, MI 48138. To share a memory visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019
