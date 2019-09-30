|
|
SCHIEDA, Angeline “Angel” M., age 57, of Newport, September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Schieda. Loving mother of James (Holly) Steele, Jeffery (Jodi) Steele, Jason Steele and Matthew Schieda. Dearest grandmother of Michael, Katelyn, Kimberly, Isabella, Illiana, James, Ellie, Cole, and Patrick. She is also survived by her siblings Denise (Charles) Bodine, Stephen (Wanetta) Blair, Feletia (Gary) Dupuie, Christine (Timothy) Haut, Sheila (Dale “Rusty” Russell) Blair, Lisa (Robert) Scow and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Joshua Steele and her parents James and AnnaMarie Blair. Service is Saturday, 10 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 12-8 p.m. Her cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019