Ann Lockwood
Ann Morgan Lockwood, (6/25/31 – 8/23/20), who resided in Dearborn, MI for over 60 years, passed away on Sunday, August 23rd in West Bloomfield Hills, MI, following a brief illness. Ann married Gerald Lockwood in June 1958, and they moved to Dearborn shortly thereafter. They had two sons, Norm and David, whom they raised in Dearborn. Ann was very active in supporting her children in both their scholastic and athletic efforts, attending their many sporting and other school events as often as possible. She also was an avid Michigan State fan and loved to cheer on her Detroit Red Wings. In addition to her family, Ann’s other interests included gardening, golfing, and arts and crafts. She was an active member of the Dearborn Garden Club for many years and served on the club’s board. She also loved to visit arts and craft shows with her friends throughout Michigan. Ann is survived by her husband, Gerald Lockwood, sons Norm (Pat) of Texas and David (Jody) of Michigan, and two grandchildren (Ethan and Katie), both of Michigan.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2020.
