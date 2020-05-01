Anna Dean Franco
1930 - 2020
Franco, Anna Dean of Dearborn, age 90. Loving wife of the late John K. Dean, Jr for 42 years and the late George Franco for 12 years. Dearest mother of Timothy, Benjamin (Samara), Vivian Krokos (Richard), William (Kathy) and Doyle (April). Adored by her 12 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Anna is also survived by three brothers: Ramsey Jr., Roy and Richard. Her sister, Dorothy, preceded her in death. Also survived by many other family members and treasured friends. In addition to tremendous love for her family, Anna dedicated herself to spreading the Gospel and serving others through volunteering her time and energy. She gave selflessly as church speaker and usher, as surrogate grandma to children in need, prepared food for the hungry, counseled those in grief, and worked for many years greeting guests at her church's food pantry. For more information on Anna's life, memorial and making a donation in her memory, visit:

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 1 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
