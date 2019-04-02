Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Crudo, Anna Emily (nee: Centi) , age 85, fell asleep in Jesus at her winter home in Naples, Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 64 years of Rocco Crudo. Loving mother of daughters, Antonetta (James) Marano and Linda (Chris) Sutherland, and son Danny Joseph Crudo. Cherished grandmother of Michael Marano. She also leaves behind three generations of nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends, many of which were like family to her. Funeral Services for Anna are currently pending. Please call Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home at 313-274-4000 or visit www.hackettmetcalf.com for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019
