Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Anna Legarski Obituary
Anna Legarski. March 7, 2020. Age 95 of Ecorse. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dearest mother of Marjorie Natt (the late Joseph), Ronald (Anjelica), Charles (Kimberly) and Mary Anne. Grandmother of Ronald Jr., Lisa, Leslianne, the late Kristen, Scott, Sal and Beverly. Loving GG to Quinn, great grandmother of Quinn, Sophia, Hunter, Trey and Grayson. Dearest sister of Elizabeth Blackburn, the late John Patronik and Helen Cebron. Dear friend of Loretta Randall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 5:00 PM-9:00 PM and Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 12:00 PM-9:00 PM, Rosary at 6:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Instate, Thursday, March 12, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Andre Bessette Parish, 4250 W. Jefferson, Ecorse. Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Andre Bessette Parish. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020
