Vuich, Anna Milantoni. Age 92 of Trenton. June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Vuich Jr. and the late Oswald Milantoni. Loving mother of Michael (Maureen) Milantoni, Christopher (Paula) Milantoni, Brian (Christine) Milantoni and Thomas (Allison) Milantoni. Step mother of Sharon Vuich, Randy (Karen) Vuich, Michael Vuich III and Ronnie Vuich and their families. Proud grandmother of 6. Great grandmother of 5. Great great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Mary Jarvis and Julia Wolosky. Preceded in death by sisters Ethel Lisuk and Helen Sturgeon. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements were handled by The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Interment took place in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 19, 2019