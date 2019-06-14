Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Vuich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Milantoni Vuich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Milantoni Vuich Obituary
Vuich, Anna Milantoni. Age 92 of Trenton. June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Vuich Jr. and the late Oswald Milantoni. Loving mother of Michael (Maureen) Milantoni, Christopher (Paula) Milantoni, Brian (Christine) Milantoni and Thomas (Allison) Milantoni. Step mother of Sharon Vuich, Randy (Karen) Vuich, Michael Vuich III and Ronnie Vuich and their families. Proud grandmother of 6. Great grandmother of 5. Great great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Mary Jarvis and Julia Wolosky. Preceded in death by sisters Ethel Lisuk and Helen Sturgeon. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements were handled by The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Interment took place in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now