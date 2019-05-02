Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Annabelle L. Oros-DeDona

DeDona, Annabelle L. of Shrewsbury, Missouri, was born August 2, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan to Steve and Helen (nee Jacksey) Nagy and entered into rest Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Webster Groves, Missouri at the age of 90 years, 8 months, and 2 days. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Frank E. Oros and Alvin DeDona. She is survived by, one son, Franklin (LuAnn) Oros; three grandchildren, Jessica (Josef) Staroba, Steven (Janele) Oros and Chase Oros; five great grandchildren, Luke Staroba, Izabella Staroba, Asher Oros, William Oros and Judah Oros; one brother, Gerald (Dorothy) Nagy; and one sister, Verna Giss. Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She fed us, sang to us, supported us, cared for us, loved us, grew beautiful things out of the ground and always made us laugh. She was a blue-eyed beauty. An independent working woman. A real organizer. A lot of classy and a little outrageous. Oh, how she will be missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 25th, 10 a.m. in the chapel at Michigan Memorial Cemetary, 30895 W Huron River Dr, Flat Rock, MI 48134. Memorial donations may be made to the Webster Hills UMC Preschool, 698 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 5, 2019
