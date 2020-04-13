|
Our dear Mother, Anne Mary Gagne passed peacefully on Good Friday, at the age of 91. She had a wonderful life filled with love. Born on November 30th, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of John and Lillian (Gutowski) Blazier. Her mother Lillian died when Anne was a little girl, then had to endure family separation. Anne graduated from Annunciation High School in Detroit, then on March 31, 1951 Anne married Paul Rene Gagné at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Detroit. After a honeymoon drive across the United States, they returned to Detroit and started a family. Their first son, Joseph, met with an early untimely death. Shortly thereafter, they were blessed with another son; Paul, Jr. In 1955 they moved from Detroit to Flat Rock, Michigan where they were blessed with 6 more children in rapid succession. Anne magnificently raised 7 beautiful children. Over time, the family has grown to 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, all of whom she adored, and all who have certainly held her in high esteem. She loved to be with her family and spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren – each generation took the same directives as the kids that came before. Anne has been the unquestionable family Matriarch. Even to the youngest, it was tribal knowledge knowing who was in charge. Anne instilled a tradition of toughness, accountability, faith and family, with a respectful rigor of command. She enjoyed playing euchre, pinochle or any game with the kids, and was a fantastic cook. Well into her late 80’s she continued hosting family holidays most often with over 40 people….and doing it with the coordination of a maestro, without tension, without anxiety, and without a hitch. Because of her, the Gagne family is renowned for being close knit, and finding comfort in each other. Her love, character, integrity and guidance will be deeply missed. Anne served the Lord as an active member of St. Roch Catholic Church in Flat Rock. Always the consummate administrator and organizer, she became the lead for Church fundraisers, Catechism, and managed events for the Daughters of Isabella and Knights of Columbus. She became a Eucharistic Minister as soon as it was allowed for women – then became Chairwoman and proceeded to perform those duties for more than 50 years. In the past few years Anne was diagnosed with the onset of dementia. In 2018 she was admitted to a Nursing home where in the past week she contracted the COVID-19 virus. While in the hospital, in good spirits and with faithfulness, the disease took her. Preceding Anne in heaven are her parents, her son Joseph, two brothers and a sister. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 69 years, Paul Gagne of Flat Rock. She will be forever cherished by her children and their spouses, Paul, Jr. (Teresa) Gagne of Brunswick, OH, Alan (Mary) Gagne of Canton, MI, Judy (Wayne) Toth of New Boston, MI, Glen (Sue) Gagne of Waterford, MI, Jill (David) Hopper of New Vienna, OH, Mary Ann (Daniel) Holmes of Grosse Ile, MI and Gary (d:Marcie) Gagne of Gibraltar, MI. Anne will also be lovingly remembered by her numerous extended family and dear friends. Memorial Services celebrating her life will be arranged when feasible. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park, Huron Township, MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Roch Catholic Church in Flat Rock, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020