More Obituaries for Anne Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Pelton Bennett

Anne Pelton Bennett Obituary
Anne Pelton Bennett – Born September 18, 1934, died December 17, 2019 – Age 85. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Everett G. and Beatrice Gadsby. Her birthname was Georgianna Gadsby. Anne married William D. Bennett in 1953. Predeceased by William and her sister Barbara Gadsby Stahl. Survived by her beloved brother John “Bud” Pelton. Dearest mother to Mark, Greg, Emily, Teresa and Ruth-Ellen. Precious grandmother to Reeve, Rachael, Dennell, Mallory and Brittany. Aunt to Robin and Eric. Private services to be held at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Final inurnment at Cadillac West Cemetery in Westland, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please “pay it forward” to someone that is in need.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 25, 2019
