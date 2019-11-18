Home

More Obituaries for Anthony Millazzo
Anthony Frank Millazzo

Anthony Frank Millazzo Obituary
Millazzo, Anthony Frank. November 14, 2019. Age 77 of Grosse Ile. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father of Anthony Jr. (Laura), Jacqueline (Paul Hegarty), Angela (James) Quick, Melissa (Jeff) Taylor and Ann Marie (Edward) Simone. Dearest grandfather of Emily, Anthony, Nicholas, Jonathan, Lucas, Julian, Jacob, Joseph, Enzo, Elena and Gomez (granddog). Dear brother of Joseph (Linda), Maryann (Tom) Jones and Paul. Preceded in death by parents Gaetano and Bastiana and sisters Cecelia Krajewski and Jacqueline McMahon. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate Friday, November 22, 2019, 9:30 AM, Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019
