Anthony (Tony) Lee Spath passed peacefully surrounded by his children on November 4, 2020 at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital. He was born October 18, 1949 at Delray General Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Lincoln Park High School in 1967 and enlisted in the United States Navy. While in the Navy, he worked as an aviation mechanic. He spent his years after the Navy working at Great Lakes Steel and Manheim Auto Auction. He loved spending time working on his boat, floating in his pool with a beer in his hand, going up north with his kids, and watching sci-fi movies. Tony is predeceased by his father William Spath; mother Garnette Spath; wife Laura Antczak-Spath, sister Kathy Mumford; and son Thomas Antczak. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Toni-Lynn Spath and Karen (Chris) Meader; sons Lee (Dawn) Spath and Mike (Deanna) Spath; grandchildren Tara (Mike), Brittany, Mikaela, Kelly, Olivia, and Elayna; great-grandchildren Ian, Aurora, Ryleigh, and Hudson Lee; and his wife’s sisters and their families. No funeral services will be held at this time.



