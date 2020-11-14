Or Copy this URL to Share

KRANTZ, Anthony S., age 72, of Brownstown, November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Eva Krantz. Loving father of Andrea (Timothy) Riley. Dearest brother of Judith (Bob) Lane, Marie (Doug) Lyles, Dan Krantz, Gloria (Allan) Bidleman, Mark (Tammy) Krantz, Matthew Kranz and Ken (Laura) Krantz. He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Gloria Krantz, siblings Richard, Ron, Mike, Vincent and Nicholas Krantz. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.



