Antonette Mary (DiCesare) (Frazzini) Jones, devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother died on July 15, 2020 at the age of 74. She died after heart surgery and complications. She also suffered from lupus and arthritis most of her life but you would never know it. Antonette better known as Toni is survived by her Mom Francis DiCesare; her husband Ronald L. Jones, her children Annette Delong and Tim Maine; Bobby and Sandy Frazzini; Ronald R. and Christine Jones; Sondria Waldorf and Rob Williams; her brother Dominic DiCesare; her sisters-in-law, Judy Loescher, Vickie Butynski, and Pam Darling. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a longtime childhood friend Ora Lee. She was preceded in death by her father, Angelo DiCesare, father and mother in-law, John L and Mary Jones, and brother in-law Paul Jones. Toni was born in Detroit on February 4, 1946 to Angelo and Francis (Masterofranseco) DiCesare, and grew up in Detroit and Dearborn. She went to Holy Reedemer Catholic school in Detroit and graduated from Fordson High School in Dearborn and graduated in 1964. Earned a cosmetology license from Marcella Cosmetology School and styled friends and family’s hair for several years. She married Ronald L. Jones on October 10, 1970 (50 years) and lived in Taylor Michigan soon after marriage. She retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. She enjoyed love, laughter, entertaining, karaoke, good conversation’s with family and, friends, bowling, golf, cooking, baking, sewing and going to the Detroit Tiger games. She was loved and adored by everyone and will be truly missed. Toni’s ashes will be laid to rest at Michigan Memorial. A Life celebration will be announced at a later date.



