Linenfelser, Ardith (Ardie) of Bloomfield Hills, formerly of Wyandotte; May 22, 2020; age 89. Beloved wife of the late Gerard (Jerry) Linenfelser, loving mother of Therese (Dennis) Corum, Julie Anne (Carl) Soper, Gregory (Paula), Louise Hurless, Jeffrey (Amelia) and Jayne (William) Neubauer; dear sister of the late Donna Labadie and the late Ben Crapo. Ardie is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ardie was a prolific artist who sold her artwork at the Wyandotte Street Fair for many years and gave away to many friends and relatives. She was an active parishioner of St. Cypian Catholic Church in Riverview for many years, and St. Elizabeth Church in Wyandotte before that. A Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life reception will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements by Czopek Funeral Home, Wyandotte, MI.



