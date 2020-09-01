1/1
Arlan Estil Evans
EVANS, Arlan E., age 81, of Taylor, August 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne Evans. Loving father of Tina (David) Boes. Dearest grandfather of Nick and Jen. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth (Kathy) Evans, his sister Rena (Tim) Gibelyou and his brother-in-law James Corder. He is preceded in death by his son Timothy Evans, his parents Nolau and Martha Evans and his sister Betty Corder. Arlan was a retired electrician of 44 years from Ford Motor Company. Service was Friday, 10 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Harris
