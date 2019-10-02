Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, The Villages
1511 Buenos Aires Blvd
The Villages, FL 32159
(352) 753-8353
Arleen Gatherum Roy

Arleen Gatherum Roy Obituary
Arleen Gatherum Roy, 80, passed away September 4, 2019. Mrs. Roy was born on April 29, 1939, in Lincoln Park, Michigan. She received her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and her Master’s Degree from Eastern Connecticut State University. Mrs. Roy was a second-grade teacher for 32 years in Michigan, Winslow, Maine, and Brooklyn, Connecticut. Mrs. Roy lived a full and happy life with her husband and children. They traveled the country each summer, camping with their kids. And later, they enjoyed their summers in Belgrade Lakes, Maine. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Craig) Costa, Michael (Joanne) Roy, Danielle (Lance) Dunahoe, and her seven grandchildren, Courtney, Camden, Caitlyn, Jeffrey, Liam, Landon, and Gavin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Roy and her parents, Thomas and Eleanor Gatherum. A celebration of Arleen’s life will be held on October 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services – The Villages, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, Florida. Sentiments may be left online at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019
